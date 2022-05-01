Sweden and Finland submit formal applications to join NATO

Posted on 13 mins ago by
Published by
DPA

The Swedish and Finnish ambassadors formally submitted their countries’ NATO applications to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an online video ceremony on Wednesday in Brussels. Accepting the applications at NATO Headquarters, Stoltenberg said the move was a “historic step” in a “critical moment” for European security. Finland and Sweden jointly set course for NATO membership, against the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, after a groundswell of public support accelerated the move. Finland’s national legislature voted 188-8 on Tuesday to approve a bid for NATO membership, the sam…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Sweden and Finland submit formal applications to join NATO
13 mins ago
Sweden and Finland submit formal applications to join NATO
13 mins ago
Pundit on importance of ties between Baku & Minsk in exclusive interview with Azernews
1 hour ago
Finland, Sweden submit application to join NATO
1 hour ago
Finland, Sweden submit application to join NATO
1 hour ago
U.N. chief expected to disclose talks on Ukraine grain exports – U.N. officials
2 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.