Sweden and Finland submit formal applications to join NATO

Posted on 2 hours ago by
Published by
DPA

The Swedish and Finnish ambassadors have formally submitted their NATO applications to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, in an online video ceremony on Wednesday in Brussels. Accepting the applications at NATO headquarters, Stoltenberg said the move was a “historic step” in a “critical moment” for European security against the backdrop of Russia’s war in Ukraine. The NATO chief said the alliance would assess the membership bid as quickly as possible, but the security interests of all allies “have to be taken into account.” He was referring to recent objections from Turkey. Turkish President …

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Sweden and Finland submit formal applications to join NATO
17 mins ago
Sweden and Finland submit formal applications to join NATO
2 hours ago
Sweden and Finland submit formal applications to join NATO
2 hours ago
Pundit on importance of ties between Baku & Minsk in exclusive interview with Azernews
3 hours ago
Finland, Sweden submit application to join NATO
3 hours ago
Finland, Sweden submit application to join NATO
3 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.