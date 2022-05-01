Sweden and Finland submit formal applications to join NATO

Published by

DPA

The Swedish and Finnish ambassadors have formally submitted their NATO applications to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, in an online video ceremony on Wednesday in Brussels. Accepting the applications at NATO headquarters, Stoltenberg said the move was a “historic step” in a “critical moment” for European security against the backdrop of Russia’s war in Ukraine. The NATO chief said the alliance would assess the membership bid as quickly as possible, but the security interests of all allies “have to be taken into account.” He was referring to recent objections from Turkey. Turkish President …

Read More