Suspected arson attack severely damages mosque in southeastern Sweden

A fire caused heavy damage to a mosque in southeastern Sweden, according to local media.

The fire in the Arby section of the city of Eskilstuna was caused by arson, Anas Deneche, the mosque's communication director, told public broadcaster SR.

Police records show the mosque has faced threats and was subjected to physical attacks, he said, adding that they are sure that this was an arson attack.

The mosque is unusable due to the damage, according to local police.

An investigation of the incident is underway, it added.

Source: Anadolu Agency