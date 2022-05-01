Sungrow Signs Australia’s Largest Distribution Agreement of 2GW with Solar Juice

SYDNEY, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the global leading inverter solutions supplier for renewables, signs 2GW supply contract of PV inverters, storage system, batteries etc. with Solar Juice, one of its long-term distribution partners in Australia. The 2GW capacity makes this contract the largest and the most comprehensive one that Australian solar market has ever seen.

In Australia, the residential, commercial and industrial segments act as the engine for the solar market growth, and will continue to have increasing PV and ESS deployment in the near future. Noticing this prospect, Sungrow and Solar Juice initiate this unprecedented cooperation to better serve customers’ booming demands. Sungrow will offer Solar Juice its full range of products, including PV inverters, storage systems, batteries and other accessories, which will supply many solar projects for Australian residential and C&I customers.

“The 2GW milestone will help Sungrow capture the market opportunities and strengthen the brand involvement in Australia. It also represents a boost for both brands. With Solar Juice, we will provide clean, reliable and renewable solutions for each customer”, said Joe Zhou, Country Manager of Australia, Sungrow.

Rami Fedda, Director of Solar Juice commented: “Sungrow is a market leader with reputation for quality and reliability of product, backed with excellent support from a mature local team. We are glad to cooperate with Sungrow for such an enormous supply contract and make sure its products serve the local customers well.”

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. is the world’s most bankable inverter brand with over 224 GW installed worldwide as of December 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the R&D of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESS for utility-scale, C&I, and residential applications, and internationally-recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions and EV charging station solutions. With a 25-year track record in PV space, Sungrow powers over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow via: www.sungrowpower.com.

About Solar Juice

Solar Juice is an Australian company that is a wholesale distributor of Solar PV panels, solar inverters, components and complete solar systems. It supplies a National network of customers located in every state and territory of Australia. Learn more about Solar Juice via: https://solarjuice.com.au/

