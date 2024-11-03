Subscribe to the Tamkeen Human Resources IPO via Sahm App

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 November 2024 – Sahm Capital is pleased to announce that retail investors can now subscribe to the highly anticipated Tamkeen Human Resources Co. Initial Public Offering (IPO) through the Sahm App [https://sahmcapital.onelink.me/Wjbt/oamyoiri].

Tamkeen, a leading company in the Saudi human resources sector, has set its final IPO offer price at SAR 50 per share, following a successful institutional book-building process. The IPO has already garnered impressive interest from institutional investors, with subscription coverage reaching approximately 138.2 times the offer size.

As part of the IPO, 7.95 million shares have been floated on the Main Market, representing 30% of Tamkeen’s SAR 265 million capital. A maximum of 1.59 million shares, or 20% of the total offering, has been allocated for individual retail investors. The retail subscription period is from November 5-6, 2024.

Retail investors can take advantage of this unique opportunity by subscribing to the Tamkeen IPO directly through the Sahm App. With the Sahm App, investors can enjoy real-time status updates throughout the entire subscription journey—from application to allotment—keeping them informed at every stage. This approach ensures equitable access to critical information, leveling the playing field for retail investors.

The Sahm App provides comprehensive IPO information, including current offerings, upcoming listings, and future opportunities. It also offers educational materials, tutorials, and customer support to help investors—especially those new to IPOs—navigate the process confidently. By integrating IPO services with other investment tools on the same platform, the Sahm App enables investors to manage their portfolios, trade, and track IPOs all in one place, creating a cohesive and efficient experience.

About Sahm Capital:

Sahm Capital, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (license no. 22251-25). As the first fintech-driven financial company to achieve full CMA licensing, Sahm Capital has established itself as the fastest-growing member of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services. For more information, visit: www.sahmcapital.com

About Sahm App:

Developed by Sahm Capital, the Sahm App is a proprietary platform specifically designed for investors in Saudi Arabia. It enables users to trade seamlessly across both the Saudi and U.S. markets, all at their fingertips. With its user-friendly interface and a diverse range of investment options, the Sahm App has quickly become one of the top three free finance apps in the Kingdom.

Disclaimer：

Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks and may lead to financial losses that could exceed the invested capital. The information provided above is not in any way a recommendation or advice to sell or purchase any financial instruments, bonds, or other investments. We strongly recommend consulting a specialized financial advisor before making any investment decisions to ensure that these investments are suitable for your expertise, financial circumstances, and investment goals.

Sahm Capital does not bear any responsibility for any losses or damages that may occur as a result of making investment decisions based on this offering or the information provided.