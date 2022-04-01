Steps being taken to build confidence between Azerbaijan and Armenia – Turkish FM

By Trend Turkey supports the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports. According to him, steps are being taken to build mutual trust between Azerbaijan and Armenia. “It is necessary to reach an agreement on establishing a Joint Border Commission, as well as on the preparation of a future peace treaty. Turkey supports these processes. Normalizing relations between the two countries is significant for the prosperity in the South Caucasus,” Cavusoglu said. — Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

