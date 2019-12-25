Statement of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Hami Aksoy, in Response to a Question Regarding the Arson Attack on the Private Car of the Staff Member of Turkey’s Consulate General in Thessaloniki

We strongly protest the arson attack on the private car of the staff member of our Consulate General in Thessaloniki, which took place today (23 December) in the early hours of the morning.

Our reaction to this grave incident was demonstrated both before the Greek Ambassador in Ankara by our Ministry, as well as the Greek authorities in Athens through our Embassy, and necessary verbal and written demarches were delivered.

Unfortunately, similar incidents against Turkey's diplomatic staff in Greece and their properties have been on the rise during the recent years.

We expect the Greek authorities to prevent such offences, to take all necessary measures to protect our Missions and staff, and to ensure that the perpetrators of these acts are brought to justice and face the penalty they deserve.

