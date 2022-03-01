Stars of year awarded in Baku

Published by

Azer News

By Laman Ismayilova The Hilton Baku Hotel has hosted the Star of the Year Awards 2022. Founded in 2017 in Istambul, Enes Furkan Bilgichli (Turkey), the prize is awarded for achievements in various art, culture, public life, mass media, education, science, medicine, fashion industry, business, tourism and sports. Black Blue Media and Caspian Events Group organized awarding ceremony was organized for the first time in Azerbaijan The project managers are Furkan Bilgichli (Turkey), Ilmirza Agabekov (Azerbaijan). The prize winners included Eurovision participant Samira Efendi, TV presenter Saleh Ba…

Read More