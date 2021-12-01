SSR MINING ANNOUNCES COMMISSIONING AND RAMP-UP OF THE ÇÖPLER FLOTATION CIRCUIT

By PR Newswire Çöpler Remains Well On Track For 2021 Production & Cost Guidance DENVER, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) – Get SSR Mining Inc Report (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) (“SSR Mining”) is pleased to announce the commencement of commissioning and ramp-up activities at Çöpler’s sulfide plant flotation circuit following the receipt of all required permits and approvals. A key component of the 2020 Çöpler District Master Plan (“CDMP20”), the Çöpler flotation circuit was completed on time and on budget in the third quarter of 2021. The flotation circuit utilizes latent capacity…

