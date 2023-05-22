Spokesperson says Israeli forces entered northern Gaza, expanded military operations

The Israeli army has claimed it entered Friday night the northern Gaza Strip, where it has continued relentless bombardment for three weeks. Spokesperson Daniel Hagari, in a statement, said the forces entered northern Gaza and expanded military operations with infantry and armored corps. Hagari said the Israeli army "eliminated Ratab Abu Tshaiban, commander of the naval force in the Gaza Brigade." He added that Israeli naval forces also attacked Hamas targets, including observation points, anti-tank launching sites, and a military facility, and provided assistance to the ground forces. The return of hostages is among our priorities during the operation, the spokesperson said. The Israeli army on Friday expanded air and ground operations after knocking out internet and communications. International aid agencies said they lost contact with their staff and colleagues in Gaza. The conflict escalated dramatically after the Oct. 7 unprecedented attack involving rockets and sending hundreds of fighters into Israeli towns. At least 7,326 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli attacks. Some 70% of the Palestinian deaths are women and children, according to official figures. The death toll in Israel stands at more than 1,400. Gaza's 2.3 million residents are also grappling with shortages of food, water, and medicine due to Israel's massive air bombardment and total blockade of the enclave. The UN General Assembly called for an immediate humanitarian truce, with 120 states voting for a resolution put forward by Jordan. Israel, however, rejected it.

Source: Anadolu Agency