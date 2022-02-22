SPARK™ CLEAR ALIGNERS NEW RELEASE 12 GIVES DOCTORS MORE CONTROL, FLEXIBILITY AND EFFICIENCY IN CASE SETUP AND TREATMENT PLANNING

ENHANCED PATIENT ROOT VISUALIZATION, NOTABLE CLINICAL IMPROVEMENTS

BREA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ormco Corporation, a global leader of orthodontic solutions, today announced its Spark Clear Aligners Release 12, offering industry-leading clinical enhancements, product optimization, and case-planning improvements to give doctors more flexibility, efficiency, and control.

These include:

Root Visualization using submitted CBCT DICOM files for accurate treatment planning*

Added Posterior Bite Turbos for premolars and molars to assist with clinical conditions requiring posterior bite opening*

Wider choice in material with the availability of both TruGEN™ or TruGEN XR for Spark 10 and Spark 20 to ensure greater precision in finishing*

Upgrades to Spark’s Approver software and doctor portal to help optimize treatment, planning and practice communications*

“The enhancements in Spark Release 12 give orthodontists more reasons to choose Spark Clear Aligners for their practice and their patients,” said Eric Conley, President of Spark and Digital Orthodontics. “Spark is proven to perform better than the leading aligner brand while providing superior clarity and stain resistance.”

Customers are excited about the steady stream of innovations coming from Spark.

“Spark Aligners are consistently outperforming other aligners I have used in the past. Spark’s more predictable tooth movements lead to fewer refinements and shorter treatment times,” said Dr. John Warford. “Spark is focused on the clinical needs of orthodontists, quickly implementing new innovations to provide doctors with an optimal aligner experience.”

Spark™ Aligners’ Release 12’s case-planning innovations, clinical enhancements, and user experience improvements include:

Root Visualization for Accurate Treatment Planning

82% of Spark doctors agree that root visualization is a key factor to ensuring predictable tooth movement.1 With Spark Release 12, doctors can now submit DICOM files to the Spark Design team to ensure that the roots shown in the Spark Approver software are positioned precisely over the roots in the DICOM files. Doctors can also easily import CBCT scans directly into the Spark Approver software from the website.* In addition, Spark Release 12 is designed to deliver more comprehensive diagnosis and treatment planning by introducing three new CBCT presets: Skin, Translucent Skin, & Bone & Soft Tissue.*

“Spark is the only clear aligner system with the ability to truly have root and bone relationships available. To work in three dimensions for all the anatomy will allow us to deliver the healthiest orthodontic treatment that has ever been done,” said Dr. Bill Dischinger.

Additional Clinical Enhancements

Posterior Bite Turbos, previously available only on molars, are now available for premolars. This feature will help mitigate molar intrusion while correcting the anterior open bite, crossbite, or other conditions requiring posterior bite opening. Spark’s Posterior Bite Turbos are rigorously tested and need no bonding or composite filling.* In addition, bite ramps will now reposition automatically as treatment progresses to enhance engagement between the bite ramps and teeth throughout treatment.*

“I like to keep things simple, and Spark has helped me easily and efficiently correct both anterior open bites and crossbites without additional procedures beyond the aligners!” said Dr. Michael DePascale.

Product Optimization for Control & Flexibility

TruGEN XR is now available for primary cases of Spark 10 and Spark 20 (TruGEN XR was previously only available for refinement cases). TruGEN XR is slightly more rigid and thus presents an ideal solution for finishing, refinements and limited stage cases.*

TruGEN and TruGEN XR both have more sustained force retention*, superior stain resistance* and clarity*, and better contact surface area with the tooth than the leading aligner brand.*

“TruGEN XR is my finishing wire in clear aligner therapy,” Dr. Dischinger remarked. “With brackets and wires, we like to use stiffer wires for the finishing stages of treatment. In clear aligner therapy, we have never had that ability until now. TruGEN XR, with its slightly stiffer properties, gives me the control I’m looking for in finishing the small details of each case.”

Spark Approver Software and Case Portal Enhancements for Efficient Workflow

75% of Spark doctors agree that Spark’s Approver software provides a better user experience because it is easier and faster to use than the leading aligner brand’s software.2 Release 12 will make it even easier for doctors and their staff to use our software and case portal and consult with the Spark treatment planning team. The new enhancements include:*

View Capture and Private Doctor Notes : Doctors can capture and send specific views of the 3D model in the Spark Approver software, along with their notes, to facilitate communication between doctor and designer. The Spark Approver software also enables doctors to enter and save private case notes, which provide treatment reminders for improved workflow.

: Doctors can capture and send specific views of the 3D model in the Spark Approver software, along with their notes, to facilitate communication between doctor and designer. The Spark Approver software also enables doctors to enter and save private case notes, which provide treatment reminders for improved workflow. New Support for Scanned Appliances : The Spark Approver software will display scanned attachments, buttons, fixed retainers, and brackets. Once scanned, appliances are displayed in the treatment PDF to distinguish between existing and new attachments during bonding.

: The Spark Approver software will display scanned attachments, buttons, fixed retainers, and brackets. Once scanned, appliances are displayed in the treatment PDF to distinguish between existing and new attachments during bonding. Spark Approver Software Performance Improvement : Upgraded 3D model features more responsive movements and faster rotation for a more seamless performance.

: Upgraded 3D model features more responsive movements and faster rotation for a more seamless performance. Redesigned Auxiliaries Panel : A simplified design allows doctors to easily add different auxiliaries and change options according to their desired treatment plan.

: A simplified design allows doctors to easily add different auxiliaries and change options according to their desired treatment plan. New Spark Approver Feature – Calls Out Potential Issues with Attachments: Spark Approver software now provides detailed information when it detects any potential issues with attachment collisions or proximity issues with the trimline.

“Since I’ve been working with Spark, the brand has shown tremendous dedication to our profession, constantly innovating its product based on the feedback and goals of orthodontists. This has given me complete control and customization of Spark Aligners to meet all of my patients’ needs,” said Dr. Michael DePascale.

For more information on the Spark Aligner product and software enhancements, please visit www.ormco.com/Spark or contact your Sales Representative. Spark Release 12 information can be found here.

About the Spark™ Clear Aligner System

Spark™ Aligners are manufactured by Ormco™, a global leader in innovative orthodontics products, with 60 years of expertise, R&D and high manufacturing standards. Ormco has helped doctors treat more than 20 million patients in more than 130 countries.

Spark Approver software is designed to give doctors more control and flexibility, while Spark’s advanced aligner technology and TruGEN™ material provide more sustained force retention and better surface contact with the tooth*. The Spark Aligner is also clearer, more comfortable*, and stains less than the leading aligner brand*— which may be why 100% of patients recently surveyed said they would recommend Spark Aligners to a friend.*

