Southeastern Turkey: 49 suspects held in drug raids

At least 49 suspects have been arrested over charges of drug possession, use and trafficking in an anti-narcotics operation in southeastern Turkey, local officials said on Sunday.

According to the provincial police headquarters, the suspects were apprehended as police teams raided addresses in Gaziantep province.

Some 266 grams (9.4 ounces) of drugs, three precision scales, nine unlicensed guns, eight pump rifles and some money thought to be from drug sales were seized in the operation.

So far, five of the suspects were remanded into custody and one was released on bail, while the remaining 43 continue to be processed at the police station.

A crackdown on drugs has helped Turkey over the years deal with narcoterrorism, or profits for terrorist groups from the illegal trade.

Source: Anadolu Agency