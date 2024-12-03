South Korean President Declares Martial Law to Counter Anti-State Forces.

Seoul: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday evening, marking the first such declaration since 1979, in response to perceived threats from anti-state forces. The declaration, issued by Gen. Park An-su, the Martial Law commander and Army chief of Staff, aims to safeguard free democracy and public safety in the country. It took effect at 11 p.m. on December 3, 2024.

According to Anadolu Agency, the martial law decree imposes several restrictions to curb potential subversion activities. All political activities, including those by the National Assembly, regional assemblies, political parties, and political associations, are banned. The decree also prohibits actions that deny the free democratic system, attempts to overthrow the state, dissemination of fake news, manipulation of public opinion, and false incitement.

The declaration further stipulates that the press and all publications will be under the control of the Martial Law Command. Strikes, slowdowns, and rallies that could

lead to social confusion are also banned. Specifically targeting the healthcare sector, the decree mandates that trainee doctors and all other medical professionals currently on strike must return to work within 48 hours or face punishment under the Martial Law Act.

Efforts will be made to minimize daily life disruptions for the general public, except for those identified as anti-state forces. Violators of the martial law decree face severe consequences, including arrest, detention, and warrantless search and seizure, as per Article 9 of the Martial Law Act. Punishments will be enforced in accordance with Article 14 of the same act.