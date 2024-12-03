South Korean President Declares Martial Law Amid Political Turmoil.

Seoul: South Korean President Yoon has declared martial law in an unexpected late-night television address, citing the need to protect the nation from North Korea’s communist forces and eliminate anti-state elements. The declaration has sparked significant political unrest, with opposition lawmakers swiftly taking action to counter the move.

According to Anadolu Agency, local broadcasters aired footage showing army troops positioned within the parliament in Seoul, attempting to enter the main building. This occurred as opposition lawmakers, supported by several treasury members, convened a session aimed at nullifying the martial law. Following the president’s announcement, Gen. Park An-su was appointed as the martial law commander and swiftly issued orders banning parliament and other political gatherings that might incite social confusion.

In a further display of military authority, the armed forces have also ordered striking doctors to resume work within 48 hours. The doctors have been on strike for month

s, protesting against government plans to increase the number of students at medical schools. Meanwhile, lawmakers managed to reach the National Assembly and voted unanimously to demand the lifting of emergency martial law.

Under South Korea’s Constitution, martial law must be lifted when a majority in parliament demands it. Out of 300 parliament members, 190 were present for the vote, all in favor of rescinding the martial law directive. President Yoon, who has faced challenges in advancing his government agenda against an opposition-controlled parliament since his 2022 inauguration, stated that declaring martial law was a necessary measure.

The decision followed the opposition Democratic Party’s (DP) recent actions in the parliamentary budget committee, where they passed a reduced budget bill and filed impeachment motions against a state auditor and the chief prosecutor. In response, the defense minister convened a meeting of key commanders, urging heightened vigilance and directing the military to remain

on emergency duty.

The main opposition DP has vehemently opposed the imposition of martial law, labeling it as ‘unconstitutional.’ The party quickly summoned its lawmakers to the National Assembly for an emergency meeting to initiate procedures to revoke martial law. DP leader Lee Jae-myung criticized the move as defying the people’s will. He expressed concerns that military presence, including tanks and armed soldiers, would soon dominate the country.

Han Dong-hoon, leader of Yoon’s conservative People Power Party, also criticized the martial law decision, calling it ‘wrong’ and pledging to oppose it alongside the people.