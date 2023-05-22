So far Cypriots have not asked for help due to fires in Greece, FM official says

We have no information at the moment about Cypriots who may be in danger or need help due to the fires raging in Greece, Director of Consular Affairs and Crisis Management at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Omiros Mavromatis told CNA.

"We have no information until now about people who are in danger or need help. There are certainly Cypriots in Rhodes as well but they are following the instructions of the local authorities" he said.

He added that so far Cypriots have not contacted the embassy in Athens or the Crisis Management Unit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mavromatis said that if foreigners in Greece, including Cypriots, are in danger, they should call 112, which is the civil protection telephone number.

He also gave the numbers of the Cypriot Ministry of Foreign Affairs Crisis Management Unit, which are +357 97 7759 98 (mobile number) and +357 22 80 1000 (landline, office hours).

Source: Cyprus News Agency