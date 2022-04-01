Smart Karabakh hackathon to be held within Teknofest

Published by

Azer News

By Ayya Lmahamad As part of TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan, a Smart Karabakh hackathon will be held under the Smart City concept, the Digital Development and Transport Ministry has reported. Some 188 software programmers and technology enthusiasts who want to contribute to the Karabakh revival program have applied for the competition. The registration for the Smart Karabakh hackathon has been completed, according to the ministry. “The total number of Azerbaijani participants registered for the international event is 131. Along with Azerbaijani citizens, 57 applications from Turkey have been received to …

Read More