Smart Karabakh hackathon to be held within Teknofest

Posted on 1 hour ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Ayya Lmahamad As part of TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan, a Smart Karabakh hackathon will be held under the Smart City concept, the Digital Development and Transport Ministry has reported. Some 188 software programmers and technology enthusiasts who want to contribute to the Karabakh revival program have applied for the competition. The registration for the Smart Karabakh hackathon has been completed, according to the ministry. “The total number of Azerbaijani participants registered for the international event is 131. Along with Azerbaijani citizens, 57 applications from Turkey have been received to …

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Smart Karabakh hackathon to be held within Teknofest
1 hour ago
Deputy defence chief receives Turkish military delegation
6 hours ago
Erdogan congratulates Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Sharif
19 hours ago
First ‘’TEKNOFEST AZERBAIJAN’’ to be held with the general sponsorship of Azercell
20 hours ago
The Six Best Spring Hikes in Texas, From Hidden Waterfalls to Secret Caves
1 day ago
SOCAR supplied 100 tons of fuel to Ukraine
1 day ago

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.