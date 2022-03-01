Shusha nominated for cultural capital of Turkic World in 2023

Posted on 39 mins ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Laman Ismayilova Shusha has been chosen as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023. The decision was made at a meeting of the Permanent Council of Ministers of Culture of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) member states held in Bursa, Turkey. Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by a delegation led by the Culture Anar Karimov. The delegation included the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkey Rashad Mammadov and other officials. A video presentation about Shusha which highlights the city’s rich culture, history, geographical location as well as its reconstructio…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Azerbaijan offers Armenia comprehensive peace agreement – Turkey’s FM
39 mins ago
Shusha nominated for cultural capital of Turkic World in 2023
39 mins ago
Turkey completes equipping military aircraft fleet
2 hours ago
Pentagon sees Russia starting to reposition under 20% of forces around Kyiv
18 hours ago
Ukraine sees Turkey as guarantor of security – official
20 hours ago
Syrians accuse HTS of causing a food crisis in Idlib
22 hours ago

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.