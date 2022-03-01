Shusha nominated for cultural capital of Turkic World in 2023

Published by

Azer News

By Laman Ismayilova Shusha has been chosen as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023. The decision was made at a meeting of the Permanent Council of Ministers of Culture of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) member states held in Bursa, Turkey. Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by a delegation led by the Culture Anar Karimov. The delegation included the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkey Rashad Mammadov and other officials. A video presentation about Shusha which highlights the city’s rich culture, history, geographical location as well as its reconstructio…

