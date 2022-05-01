Shusha culinary festival greatly contributes to dev’t of tourism in Karabakh – State Tourism Agency

Published by

By Trend The first International Culinary Festival in Shusha was not only a historical, grandiose and significant event, but also made great contribution to the development of tourism in Karabakh, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Fuad Nagiyev told Trend while in Shusha, while visiting the festival. “This testifies to the victorious policy of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. It is not the first time that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the State Tourism Agency are implementing a large-scale project together. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation is doing a lot to popularize t…

