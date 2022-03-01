Seychelles: Minister Radegonde holds bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Published by

TDPel Media

At the invitation of the Turkish government, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism attended the 2nd Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) from 11th to 13th March 2022 in Antalya, Turkey. The Forum under the theme of “Recoding Diplomacy” was hosted and inaugurated by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in the presence of the President of the Republic of Turkey, H.E. Mr Recep Tayyip Erdoǧan. The ADF brought together participants from 75 countries, mainly 17 Heads of State and Government, 80 Ministers, 39 International Organization representatives. In his opening speech, the Turk…

Read More