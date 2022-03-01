Seychelles: Minister Radegonde holds bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Posted on 1 hour ago by
Published by
TDPel Media

At the invitation of the Turkish government, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism attended the 2nd Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) from 11th to 13th March 2022 in Antalya, Turkey. The Forum under the theme of “Recoding Diplomacy” was hosted and inaugurated by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in the presence of the President of the Republic of Turkey, H.E. Mr Recep Tayyip Erdoǧan. The ADF brought together participants from 75 countries, mainly 17 Heads of State and Government, 80 Ministers, 39 International Organization representatives. In his opening speech, the Turk…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Seychelles: Minister Radegonde holds bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum
1 hour ago
European leaders address President Ilham Aliyev one after another amid situation in Ukraine – French edition
21 hours ago
Poland’s Duda thanks Erdogan for Turkey’s support of migrants
22 hours ago
After fleeing Kyiv, Turkish father and son try to leave trauma behind
1 day ago
AZAL holds presentation for travel agents in Istanbul
1 day ago
Azerbaijan to have access to 5G internet in coming years
2 days ago

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.