Severe storms leave thousands in eastern Australia without power

Thousands of residents in Australia's eastern state of Queensland remained without power after a "very dangerous" storm swept through the region for the second time in 12 hours, local media reported on Sunday. Storms are expected to continue along the entire Australian east coast until Boxing Day due to an unusual weather pattern, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation said, citing the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM). A storm cell that stretched from the Darling Downs to northern New South Wales brought heavy rain, strong winds, and hail. Thunderstorms have downed 120 power lines, leaving approximately 57,000 customers without power, said a spokesman for Energex, a Queensland government-owned electricity company that serves 1.5 million homes and businesses in the southeastern part of the state. Authorities have warned residents to prepare a backup plan because homes in Logan and parts of Brisbane could be without power on Christmas Day until at least midday. In New South Wales, authorities also warn ed travelers to be cautious of "widespread unsettled weather.' On Sunday afternoon, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Victoria's Central and Mallee districts, including Horsham and Warracknabeal. Severe storms were also expected to develop in the west of the state and the Macedon ranges. In Melbourne, meteorologists have forecast up to 40 millimeters of rain on Christmas Day, with a possible severe thunderstorm. The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) is responding to multiple calls for flash flood rescues in Sydney's east amid major disruption to flights at Sydney Airport. Rescuers have responded to nearly 100 incidents in recent hours since a storm cell swept passed through the city on Sunday afternoon. However, a severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled in Sydney, Newcastle, Wollongong and surrounding areas. Source: Anadolu Agency