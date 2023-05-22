Several killed in Israeli bombing of Jabalia school sheltering displaced in Gaza

Several people were killed and injured as an Israeli airstrike hit a school sheltering thousands of displaced Palestinians in the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, authorities said.

"A number of Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in the airstrike by the (Israeli) occupation on the Al-Fakhoura School, which was serving as a shelter for thousands of displaced Palestinians in the western part of Jabalia camp," the Palestinian Interior Ministry in Gaza said in a statement received by Anadolu.

The bombing took place amid Israel's incessant attacks targeting civilian objectives and infrastructure.

The latest strikes included an attack on a school housing displaced people in the northern Gaza City, targeting of two ambulances, and hitting of vicinity of three hospitals, resulting in casualties. Additionally, a public water reservoir in eastern Rafah was hit in the recent hours.

The Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since the surprise offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 9,227 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli attacks since then, while the Israeli death toll has topped 1,500, according to official figures.

Source: Anadolu Agency