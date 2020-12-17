Serie A: Lukaku goal gives Inter Milan win over Napoli

Inter Milan defeated Napoli 1-0 to earn fifth successive win in Serie A late Wednesday.

The first half ended 0-0.

In the second half, Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku converted the penalty to clinch the victory for the home team in the 73th minute in league’s week 12 game.

Napoli were reduced to ten men in the 71st minute, when Lorenzo Insigne was shown a red card.

Inter Milan now have 27 points, sitting one point behind the leaders AC Milan on the table.

Napoli are in fourth spot with 23 points.

Source: Anadolu Agency