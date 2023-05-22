Senior US official, top German diplomat discuss Gaza situation over phone

ANKARA: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock spoke by phone about the situation in Gaza, according to an official statement. Blinken called Baerbock and welcomed German leadership in 'supporting Israel's right to ensure Hamas can never repeat the attacks of October 7," US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement, reading out the two leaders' conversation. "The leaders discussed the urgency of addressing humanitarian needs in Gaza, protecting civilians from harm, and efforts to prevent the further spread of the conflict," the statement said. Blinken also spoke about the maritime security in the Red Sea and the Yemeni group Houthis' attacks on commercial vessels. "The Secretary and Foreign Minister Baerbock reaffirmed the U.S.-Germany joint commitment to support Ukraine," the statement noted. Source: Anadolu Agency