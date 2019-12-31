Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Turkey News Gazette

SE Turkey: PKK terrorist surrenders to security forces

A PKK terrorist in southeastern Turkey surrendered to security forces, local authorities announced Monday.

The governor's office of Hakkari province underlined in a statement that gendarmerie teams' efforts to persuade terrorists to surrender were ongoing.

It added that the terrorist, who allegedly joined the PKK in 2013, was wanted for membership to an armed terror group.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Source: Anadolu Agency

