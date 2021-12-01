Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Reminds Investors Of Securities Class Action Against D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler Ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi D/b/a/ Hepsiburada And December 20 Deadline (NASDAQ: HEPS)

By Business Wire Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors of pending class action lawsuit against D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a/ Hepsiburada (“Hepsiburada” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HEPS) and other defendants, alleging violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased Hepsiburada American Depositary Receipts (“shares”) since July 1, 2021 and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Sco…

