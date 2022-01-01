Scam tricks Algerian students out of thousands of euros

Posted on 22 seconds ago by
Published by
Al-Araby

Algerian authorities have announced the arrest of a criminal gang who scammed university students in the country out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. The National Directorate of State Security said in a statement on Saturday that 75 Algerian students had been cheated out of money by the gang, who had set up a fake education consultancy. The consultancy offered to register students at universities in Turkey, Ukraine, and Russia and pay for their tuition and accommodation for a year, in exchange for a sum of 20,000 euros (US$22,830). However, when they arrived in those countries, they found …

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Scam tricks Algerian students out of thousands of euros
22 seconds ago
Chinese stabilizer manufacturer Hohem’s product lineup now available at Jarir Bookstore, enabling the shooting of better videos
Chinese stabilizer manufacturer Hohem’s product lineup now available at Jarir Bookstore, enabling the shooting of better videos
4 hours ago
Turkey registers 67,857 daily COVID-19 cases
8 hours ago
Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge in Istanbul painted in colors of Azerbaijani flag
9 hours ago
Turkey’s Atakule Tower highlighted in colors of Azerbaijani flag
11 hours ago
‫شركة جريت وول موتورز (GWM) تُسجّل رقمًا قياسيًا جديدًا في عام 2021 بزيادة مبيعاتها بنسبة 15%
‫شركة جريت وول موتورز (GWM) تُسجّل رقمًا قياسيًا جديدًا في عام 2021 بزيادة مبيعاتها بنسبة 15%
14 hours ago

Recent Posts

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.