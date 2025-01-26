Saudi Crown Prince and Italian Prime Minister Forge Strategic Partnership

Jeddah: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman engaged in talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during her visit to the kingdom on Sunday. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral relations and exploring avenues for cooperation in various sectors, as well as addressing regional and international developments of mutual interest.

According to Anadolu Agency, Meloni’s arrival in Jeddah on Saturday was marked by a warm reception from Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, the deputy governor of the Mecca province. The official meeting took place at the winter retreat in AlUla, a location known for its rich cultural heritage, where Meloni was introduced to Saudi Arabia’s authentic heritage and culture.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry highlighted that the meeting culminated in the signing of an agreement to establish a strategic partnership council between the Saudi and Italian governments. This agreement is seen as a significant step in solidifying the ties between the two nations.

Meloni’s visit follows a recent pact between Saudi Arabia and Italy aimed at boosting energy cooperation, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). The visit is expected to yield several agreements across various sectors, including defense, sports, and cultural preservation.

Following her engagements in Saudi Arabia, Meloni is set to travel to Bahrain on Monday, marking a historic visit as the first Italian head of government to visit the Gulf country.