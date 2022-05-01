Saudi Arabia visit heralds new era in bileteral ties, Erdogan says

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Turkey and Saudi Arabia have demonstrated a common will to develop bilateral relations on the basis of mutual respect and trust, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah. “We are determined to continue this effort for our common interests and the stability of our region,” the president told reporters aboard the presidential plane on the return flight from a trip to Saudi Arabia. King Salman received President Erdogan Thursday evening with an official ceremony in the city of Jiddah. The two leaders held a closed-door meeting at Al-Salam Royal Pa…

