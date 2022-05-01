Sandstorm ravages Iraq again as thousands hospitalised

A heavy sandstorm ravaged Iraq once again on Monday, causing the closure of state schools and offices and halting flights at Baghdad, Najaf and Sulaimaniyah International Airports. Iraq has witnessed at least one sandstorm per week in the past few weeks, described by locals as the worst such spate in living memory. According to the United Nations, Iraq is the fifth most vulnerable country in the world affected by the climate crisis. The country is also suffering from a severe drought due to low rainfalls as well as the building of dams by neighbouring Iran and Turkey. Extreme temperatures and …

