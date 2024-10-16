Sahm Capital Introduces Index Option Trading to Empower Saudi Investors

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 October 2024 – Sahm Capital proudly announces the launch of index option trading, a pivotal addition to its suite of services catering to the discerning Saudi investors. This highly anticipated feature enables clients to mitigate risks associated with market fluctuations, focusing initially on the renowned S&P 500 and Mini Standard & Poor’s 500 indexes.

Hadeel Bedeeri, the General Manager of Sahm Capital, emphasized the firm’s commitment customer-centric solutions, stating, “At Sahm Capital, we are dedicated to meeting the dynamic needs of our clients. The introduction of index option trading is a direct response to their demands, elevating the Sahm App user experience and facilitating more effective portfolio management.”

To commemorate this milestone, Sahm Capital is extending a special limited-time offer of a $100 commission-free trading quota for clients. Additionally, new users registering on the Sahm App will benefit from a lifetime 70% discount on commission fees for Saudi market transactions, capped at 3 SAR per trade. For complete details, please visit: https://www.sahmcapital.com/activitiesr/quick/us-index-options?lang=en-US&activityId=825

Sahm Capital, recognized as the first fintech-driven financial company fully licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), remains at the forefront of innovation through its proprietary Sahm App. This unwavering commitment to technology and client satisfaction has propelled Sahm Capital to become the fastest-growing financial company in Saudi Exchange members. Furthermore, as the exclusive sponsor of the Saudi Tadawul Group’s “Invest Wisely Program,” Sahm Capital actively promotes financial literacy throughout the Kingdom. The Sahm App has solidified its position as one of the top three free finance applications in Saudi Arabia, a testament to its widespread adoption and utility.

Disclaimer:

Please note that trading in financial markets, including index options trading, involves high risks and may lead to financial losses that could exceed the invested capital. The information provided above is not intended in any way as advice or a recommendation to sell or buy any financial instruments, bonds, or other financial investments, including the buying and selling of index options. We recommend consulting a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions and ensuring that these investments are suitable for your experience, financial situation, and investment goals.

Sahm Capital does not bear any responsibility for any losses or damages that may occur as a result of making investment decisions based on this offer or the information provided.

About Sahm Capital

Sahm Capital, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (license no. 22251-25). As the first fintech-driven financial company to achieve full CMA licensing, Sahm Capital has established itself as the fastest-growing member of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services. For more information, visit: www.sahmcapital.com.

About Sahm App

Developed by Sahm Capital, the Sahm App is a proprietary platform specifically designed for investors in Saudi Arabia. It enables users to trade seamlessly across both the Saudi and U.S. markets, all at their fingertips. With its user-friendly interface and a diverse range of investment options, the Sahm App has quickly become one of the top three free finance apps in the Kingdom.