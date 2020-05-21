S. Arabia sees most virus cases out of 11 Arab states

The tally of coronavirus cases and deaths rose Thursday in several Arab countries, according to health authorities.

In Saudi Arabia, 12 more fatalities were recorded, pushing the nationwide death toll to 351, the highest among 11 Arab countries — including Kuwait, Morocco, Qatar, Sudan, Oman, Bahrain, Lebanon, Libya, Palestine and Tunisia.

It said the total number of cases climbed to 65,077 as 2,532 fresh infections were registered, a Health Ministry statement said, adding the number of recoveries in the kingdom rose by 2,562 to reach 36,040, the statement added.

Morocco reported two new fatalities and 52 fresh cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours. The death toll in the country stood at 196. The total number of cases reached 7,185, including 4,212 recoveries.

In Oman, the Health Ministry confirmed 327 new virus cases, bringing the tally to 6,370, including 30 deaths and 1,821 recoveries.

The total number of cases in Lebanon reached 1,024, including 663 recoveries.

In Libya, health authorities said two new virus cases was registered, bringing the total number to 71 infections. The death toll in the country stands at three, with 35 recoveries.

The coronavirus pandemic is posing a strain on the health system and vulnerable people are at risk in the country.

”Conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic present a significant threat to life in Libya. The health and safety of the country’s entire population are at risk,” a group of UN agencies said in a joint statement on May 13.

The total number infections in Palestine rose to 49 as 19 new cases were recorded, according to the country’s Health Ministry in Gaza city.

Tunisia’s Health Ministry said one more infection was recorded in the country over the past 24 hours. The death toll in the country stands at 47, with a total of 1,045 cases and 862 recoveries.

In Sudan, 10 more fatalities were recorded, pushing the nationwide death toll to 121, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

It said the total number of cases climbed to 3,138 as 410 fresh infections were registered.

– Gulf countries

In Kuwait, the death toll from the virus reached 129 after five patients died over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said. The total number of cases in the country reached 18,606, including 5,205 recoveries.

In Qatar, the death toll reached 17 after one COVID-19 patient died over the past 24 hours. The country’s Health Ministry said the total number of infections rose to 38,651, including 7,288 recoveries.

In Bahrain, the Health Ministry said the total number of cases rose to 8,053, while number of recoveries reached 3,715. The country has so far recorded 12 deaths from.

The pandemic has claimed over 329,800 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in China last December. The US, Europe, and Russia are currently the world’s worst-hit regions.

More than 5.04 million cases have been reported worldwide and over 1.92 million people have recovered to date, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

Source: Anadolu Agency