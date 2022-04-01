Russia’s Sibur diverts LPG to Turkey after Dutch offloading issues, sources say

Published by

Reuters UK

(Reuters) – Russian petrochemical producer Sibur has diverted cargoes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Turkey because of it was unable to offload them in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp region, three industry sources told Reuters. The Refinitiv Eikon ship tracking system shows four tankers from the Baltic Sea port of Uts-Luga carrying in total 48,000 tonnes of LPG were destined for ARA in the second half of March. According to Refinitiv data and shipping agents, the Navigator Leo tanker has been at the port of Rotterdam since March 17 and has yet to be offloaded. Traders also said that Navi…

Read More