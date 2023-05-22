Russian Foreign Ministry summons Czech charge d’affairs over Ukraine

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that the charge d'affairs of the Czech Embassy in Moscow was summoned for a conversation over allegations about the involvement of the Russian armed forces in a strike on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. In a statement on its website, the ministry said Jan Ondrejka was expressed strong protest in connection with "rumors supported by Prague" claiming Russia's involvement in attacks on the Groza settlement in Ukraine. "The diplomat was harshly pointed out the unseemly role of the Czech Republic in the Ukrainian conflict, the active support of Kyiv in order to 'inflict a strategic defeat on Russia,' the pumping of the armed forces of Ukraine with weapons, contributing to the continuation of the conflict and destabilization of the entire region," it said. The ministry noted that "Prague's attempts to act as a champion of human rights and humanitarian values, as well as the desire to teach others, look untenable."

Source: Anadolu Agency