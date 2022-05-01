Russian forces face stiff resistance in Ukraine’s Donbas

Posted on 1 hour ago by
Published by
Reuters UK

By Pavel Polityuk and Oleksandr Kozhukhar KYIV/LVIV (Reuters) – A Moscow backed separatist leader was reported by state-run TASS news agency on Tuesday as saying that Russian forces had not advanced as rapidly as they had hoped in the battle for , the easternmost city still in Ukraine’s hands. As the Russian offensive continued across Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, the European Union agreed to ban most imports of Russian oil, a move intended to blow a hole in the Kremlin’s war finances. In the bloc’s toughest sanction on Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine three months ago, European Council…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Russian forces face stiff resistance in Ukraine’s Donbas
1 hour ago
Concerts are becoming a political battleground in Turkey
1 hour ago
Legumes Market Report 2020 SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Forecast 2027
1 hour ago
Russian forces face stiff resistance in Ukraine’s Donbas
2 hours ago
Russia ‘ready to work’ on reopening shipping with Turkey
13 hours ago
Exclusive: After Ukraine, ‘whole world’ is a customer for Turkish drone, maker says
15 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.