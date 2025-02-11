Russia, Ukraine Discuss Humanitarian Corridor for Kursk Region

Moscow: Russia’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Tatiana Moskalkova, announced Tuesday that work is ongoing with Ukraine and the International Committee of the Red Cross to establish a humanitarian corridor for residents in the Ukrainian-controlled part of Russia’s Kursk region.

According to Anadolu Agency, Moskalkova stated, “We are working closely with Ukraine on this issue together with the International Committee of the Red Cross. There is hope for a positive resolution.” The discussions aim to address the dire conditions faced by civilians in the region.

In December, Moskalkova requested Ukrainian authorities to establish the humanitarian corridor, highlighting concerns that civilians in the occupied territories of the Kursk region were taking refuge in basements or damaged houses without access to humanitarian aid. This situation, she noted, constitutes a violation of the Geneva Conventions, which set international legal standards for humanitarian treatment in war.