Russia ‘ready to work’ on reopening shipping with Turkey

Posted on 2 hours ago by
Published by
Al-Araby

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday that Moscow was ready to work with Ankara to free up maritime shipping blocked over the conflict in Ukraine. “Vladimir Putin noted the readiness of the Russian side to contribute to the unimpeded maritime transit of goods in coordination with Turkish partners. This also applies to grain exports from Ukrainian ports,” the Kremlin quoted Putin as saying in a readout of a call with Erdogan. The Kremlin said the two discussed “ensuring safe navigation in the Black and Azov Seas” and “eliminating the threat of …

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Russia ‘ready to work’ on reopening shipping with Turkey
2 hours ago
Exclusive: After Ukraine, ‘whole world’ is a customer for Turkish drone, maker says
4 hours ago
TEKNOFEST to create innovation in both defense and space technologies – Turkish researcher
6 hours ago
Baby Rage: These Insane Adult Hissy Fits Prove Age Is Only A Number
6 hours ago
NATO’s support for Ukraine is unbreakable, Spain’s PM Sanchez says
8 hours ago
TEKNOFEST festival gives message about intentions of Turkey and Azerbaijan to work together in field of technology – minister
12 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.