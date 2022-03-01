Russia open for cooperation with West – Lavrov

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Russia is open for cooperation with all countries, including Western nations, but will not be the first to offer it to the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, Trend reports citing TASS. “We continue to be open for any cooperation, including with Western nations but the West behaved in such a way that we are not going to come out with any initiatives,” he said at the International track of the Leaders of Russia contest. According to Lavrov, many countries are now thinking about “how to continue to crawl away from the dollar in international settlements.” “Because it happ…

Read More