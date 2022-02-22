Russia faces new sanctions, war fears rise after Putin recognises two Ukraine regions

Published by

Reuters UK

By Andrew Osborn and Polina Nikolskaya MOSCOW/DONETSK (Reuters) – Russia faced the prospect of harsh new Western sanctions on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered the deployment of troops there, deepening Western fears of a major war in Europe. Ukraine said two soldiers had been killed and 12 wounded in shelling by pro-Russian separatists in the east in the past 24 hours, and reported new hostilities on Tuesday morning. A Reuters journalist saw tanks and other military hardware moving through the separatist-controlled city of Do…

Read More