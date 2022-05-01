Royal Caribbean Takes On Its Biggest Problem

Published by

The Street

By Daniel Kline The cruise line has a bold plan to solve something that has caused problems for its passengers. Since Royal Caribbean (RCL) – Get Royal Caribbean Group Report returned to North American sailings in July 2020, the cruise line has dealt with an ever-changing environment due to the pandemic. First, it has had to comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s limits on passenger loads, frequently changing mask rules, precruise testing protocols, and requirements that crews be fully vaccinated. Those rules have been further complicated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, …

