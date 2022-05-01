Royal Caribbean Takes On Its Biggest Problem

Posted on 2 mins ago by
Published by
The Street

By Daniel Kline The cruise line has a bold plan to solve something that has caused problems for its passengers. Since Royal Caribbean (RCL) – Get Royal Caribbean Group Report returned to North American sailings in July 2020, the cruise line has dealt with an ever-changing environment due to the pandemic. First, it has had to comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s limits on passenger loads, frequently changing mask rules, precruise testing protocols, and requirements that crews be fully vaccinated. Those rules have been further complicated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, …

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Turkey’s talks with Sweden, Finland made little progress on NATO concerns -sources
2 mins ago
Royal Caribbean Takes On Its Biggest Problem
2 mins ago
These “I Hate To Say It…But I Told You So” Moments Are So Satisfying
2 mins ago
Azerbaijani minister says transforming traditional cities into smart ones main task for future
1 hour ago
Baku, Ankara eye future military cooperation
3 hours ago
CTO Selcuk Bayraktar flies over Baku on MiG-29 fighter
1 day ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.