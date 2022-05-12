Romance scams bedevil law enforcement

Posted on 15 seconds ago by
Published by
Stateline.org

Jeanne Aikens was a widow in her late 60s when she found a new love. Or so she thought. Aikens had nursed her husband through Parkinson’s disease until his death a few years earlier, and she was ready to start dating again. Aikens, a nursing manager at Boston Children’s Hospital, met a man called “Logan” through a dating site in 2018 and found they had a shared interest in running for fitness. Or so she thought. Over a few months, they became friendly online, through text messages and phone calls. “Logan” professed his love for her, and they planned to meet in Boston, not far from her New Hamp…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Romance scams bedevil law enforcement
15 seconds ago
Turkey confirms 1,154 daily COVID-19 cases
3 hours ago
European wheat prices hit record high after India export ban
5 hours ago
Sweden to bid for NATO membership, seeks to overcome Turkey’s objections
5 hours ago
Sandstorm ravages Iraq again as thousands hospitalised
9 hours ago
How the Ukraine war is advancing Iran’s influence in Syria
11 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.