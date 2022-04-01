Rise in number of visitors from Kazakhstan to Georgia observed

By Trend The number of visitors from Kazakhstan traveling to Georgia in March 2022 totaled 5,358 people, which is an increase of 427.4 percent, compared to the same period of 2021 (1,016), Trend reports via Georgian National Tourism Administration. The same figure also increased by 196 percent, compared to the reporting period of 2020 (1,810) and by 10.9 percent, compared to March 2019 (4,832). Thus, Kazakhstan ranked 9 among TOP-10 main countries of origin for people arriving in Georgia in March 2022. Meanwhile, Turkey ranked first on the list with 42,421 visitors to Georgia in the reporting …

