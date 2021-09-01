Richard McLaren Releases Report on Allegations of Abuse in Mali’s Women’s Basketball Program

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — In his capacity as the International Basketball Federation’s (FIBA) Integrity Officer, Professor Richard McLaren, O.C., and his team at McLaren Global Sport Solutions (MGSS), supported by Harod Associates, have delivered their report on allegations of abuse in the Fédération Malienne de Basketball (FMBB).

The allegations came to FIBA’s attention in June 2021 through the New York Times and Human Rights Watch.

“Although we could not independently verify some of the allegations in the New York Times article, which will be disappointing to many, we did uncover sexual abuse, intimidation and obstruction perpetrated by FMBB officials.” said Professor McLaren. “We delivered the report to FIBA and the investigation is closed. It is now incumbent on FIBA to act.”

The full report can be found on MGSS’s web page by clicking here: https://www.mclarenglobalsportsolutions.com/pdf/FibaReport-09-2021.pdf

CONTACT: Catherine Doyle, Avenue Strategic Communications, On behalf of MGSS, Tel: 514-641-3266, Email: catherine.doyle@communicationsavenue.com

