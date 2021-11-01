Review: Why a Blended Japanese Whisky Is My Thanksgiving Staple

By Kirk Miller What we’re drinking: Hatozaki Small Batch Where it’s from: Kaikyo Distillery in Akashi City in Japan, about 320 miles west of Tokyo near the Seto Inland Sea. The distillery celebrated its centennial in 2017; it started off making rice-based spirits and moved on to sake. But most recently, it’s released two blended whiskies and a gin, all with flavors unique to Japan. Why we’re drinking this: “In Japan, we have a highball during our meals,” explains Hatozaki’s brand ambassador Miho Komatsu during a Zoom tasting from Japan (alongside Master Distiller and Blender Kimio Yonezawa). “…

