RevBits recognized as one of the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies of 2020

Cybersecurity Solutions provider RevBits named among the top 25 Cybersecurity Companies of 2020 by The Software Report

MINEOLA, New York, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — RevBits today announced it made the list of Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies of 2020 as presented by The Software Report.

The companies selected for this year’s awards represent some of the most innovative and technically advanced organizations in their approach to protecting their customers.

RevBits was recognized alongside established industry leaders like McAfee, Palo Alto and others. “It is extremely gratifying to see that as a very young company in an extremely competitive environment we are once again recognized for the innovation we bring,” said David Schiffer, CEO.

Hundreds of nomination submissions were evaluated by The Software Report. The awardees implement proactive and comprehensive platform technologies to ensure customers are protected against a wide range of cyberattacks. With a large number of businesses allocating considerable operational focus to digital transformation, the use of offerings from these cybersecurity companies is crucial for maintaining the security of valuable data and infrastructure.

About RevBits

Established in 2018, RevBits is a comprehensive cybersecurity company that is dedicated to providing its customers with superior protection and service. By offering four advanced security tools, composed of ten different modules, RevBits delivers protection against the most sophisticated cyber threats companies face. Technological developments continue at RevBits with the coming offering of an integrated platform to manage and control all four solutions in one single sign-on dashboard – RevBits Cyber Intelligence Platform. RevBits is headquartered in Mineola, NY with offices in Princeton, NJ, Boston, MA and Antwerp (Belgium). For more information on RevBits please visit www.revbits.com/aboutrevbits.

CONTACT: Contact: Neal Hesterberg, [email protected]

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1222447/revbits_logo__ 002.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1392903/Software_Report_ RevBits_Top_Cybersecurity.jpg