Renault F1 to change name to Alpine in 2021

Renault will rebrand its Formula 1 team to Alpine for the 2021 season, it was announced on Sunday.

"Renault are here to stay in Formula 1, but they will race on under a new name – and in new colours – from 2021...," Formula 1 said in a statement.

The racing organizers added that the new colors of the team will be blue, white and red to represent the French flag. The current colors are yellow and black.

French national Esteban Ocon will drive alongside Spain's Fernando Alonso next season.

Former Scuderia Ferrari and McLaren driver Alonso won back-to-back Formula One World Championship titles (2005 and 2006) for Renault.

