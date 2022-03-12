Red Cross heads again for Mariupol as Russia shifts Ukraine focus

Posted on 44 seconds ago by
Published by
Reuters UK

By James Mackenzie ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (Reuters) – A Red Cross convoy travelling to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol will make another attempt to evacuate civilians from the besieged port on Saturday as Russian forces looked to be regrouping for new attacks in the southeast. Mariupol, encircled since the early days of Russia’s five-week-old invasion, has been Moscow’s main target in Ukraine’s southeastern region of Donbas. Tens of thousands there are trapped with scant access to food and water. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) sent a team on Friday to lead a convoy of about …

