Recovered coronavirus patients near 54,000 in Turkey

Turkey continues on the trajectory of more recoveries from coronavirus, said the health minister on Friday.

Fahrettin Koca said in a tweet 53,808 people have recovered from the illness, making up 45% of the total cases reported.

As of Friday, 4,922 people recovered, a figure more than twice the new cases registered over the past day.

Meanwhile, the death toll from coronavirus climbed to 3,258 as Turkey registered 84 more deaths in the past 24 hours, said the health minister.

Turkey registered 2,188 new cases, bringing the tally to 122,392, Koca said.

The country, meanwhile, continued to conduct a growing number of tests on a daily basis.

In the last 24 hours, over 41,431 additional tests have been conducted, and the total number of tests exceeded 1.07 million.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed nearly 233,000 people worldwide, with more than 3.27 million infections, while over 1 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

