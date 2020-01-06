Re-Teck Recognized During Prestigious MEWAR Awards

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Re-Teck, a member of the Li Tong Group and a global leader in Reverse Supply Chain Management Solutions, was recognized as the “Electrical & Electronic Recycling Company of the Year” runner up during the prestigious Middle East Waste & Recycling (MEWAR) Awards. The awards ceremony is hosted by the premier publication, Waste & Recycling, as they seek to celebrate the success of individuals and businesses who are adopting best practices in environmental management while creating a benchmark for performance, industry recognition and professional credibility. Click to View Photos

“It was an incredible honor to be recognized among such an elite group of individuals and businesses who are also innovatively contributing to environmental sustainability,” commented Linda Li, Chief Strategy Officer for Re-Teck.

The awards ceremony was held at The Ritz-Carlton JBR in Dubai, UAE. Key dignitaries in attendance included H.E. Eng. Saif Al Shara, Assistant Undersecretary, (MOCCAE); H.E. Dr. Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, General Manager, Tadweer; Eng. Rabaa Al Awar, Head of Waste Management, MOCCAE, Mrs. Sara Ali, Environmental Researcher, MOCCAE, and many other industry leaders.

“Re-Teck has a long history of working with OEMs, governments and schools as we strive to improve the circular economy and create a lasting future for our environment. Receiving the MEWAR award allows us to celebrate the hard work and achievements made by our team,” Emily Yen, Re-Teck General Manager, Dubai.

For more information on Re-Teck USA, visit www.re-teck.com; Re-Teck Dubai, visit Dubai http://www.re-teck.ae/; Re-Teck Hong Kong, visit www.litong.com.

About Re-Teck & Li Tong Group

Re-Teck is a member of Li Tong Group (LTG). LTG is the global market leader in Reverse Supply Chain Management (RSCM) solutions for OEMs, enterprises, government, and consumers for the reuse, remanufacture and recovery (3R) of both Post-Industrial Recovery (PIR) and Post-Consumer Recycling (PCR) and hi-tech products and components including mobile devices, smart devices, big-data network and telecom equipment.

In the past 19 years, LTG has developed a global network of 25 wholly owned facilities across North America, APAC, EU, MEA and Latin America, which currently serves more than 100 customers and employs more than 2,000 people worldwide. It has an extensive patent portfolio for innovative methods and automated systems of digital processing and reclamation technologies.

Media Contact:

Margaret McKoin, The Time Group

margaret@thetimegroup.net

1-817-403-0866

Whats App: https://msng.link/o/? 18174030866=wa

WeChat: https://msng.link/o/? MargaretTheTimeGroup=wc

Skype: https://msng.link/o/? margaret@thetimegroup.net=sk