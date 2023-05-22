Qatar says Israeli bombing of its committee’s headquarters in Gaza ‘will not deter’ from providing aid

Doha announced on Saturday that the bombing carried out by the Israeli army on Nov. 13 on the headquarters of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza 'would not deter it from providing aid to the enclave.' During an informal meeting of the UN General Assembly on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, the Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations, Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, stressed that "this crime constitutes a blatant violation of international law.' 'This crime is an extension of the approach of targeting humanitarian work, which is represented by the Committee's headquarters,' the Qatari representative added. 'Qatar confirmed that the bombing carried out by the Israeli occupation forces last week on the headquarters of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza will not deter it from providing aid to Gaza,' she stated. The meeting was held at the request of Qatar and the groups of the Arab League and the Islamic Cooperation Countries, in New York, accordin g to the statement. Source: Anadolu Agency