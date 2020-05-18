Qatar reports new 1365 coronavirus infections

Qatar’s Health Ministry reported 1,365 new coronavirus infections on Monday, bringing the figure to 33,969.

The ministry said the number of recoveries rose by 529 to reach 4,899, the official QNA news agency reported.

Qatar’s virus-linked death toll now stands at 15.

The ministry said 19 patients were admitted to intensive care due to complications resulting from the infection, bringing the total number of cases receiving care in the ICU to 172.

Qatar reported its first coronavirus cases on Feb. 29.

Since the virus emerged in China last December, it has spread to 188 countries and regions.

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus has exceeded 315,600, with more than 4.73 million confirmed cases, and recoveries topping 1.74 million, according to a running tally by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

Source: Anadolu Agency